Adm. Wikoff Visits UCT 1 Dive Operations in Estonia

U.S. Navy Seabee divers assigned to Underwater Construction Team (UCT) 1, Construction Dive Detachment Charlie (CDD/C), conduct diving operations in Tallinn, Estonia, June 30, 2026. UCT 1, CDD/C, currently deployed under 22nd Naval Construction Regiment, is a specially trained and equipped unit within Navy Expeditionary Combat Forces, that specializes in diving, light salvage, underwater construction, and military engineering operations in austere environments.
|Date Taken:
|06.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.07.2026 08:36
|Photo ID:
|9796327
|VIRIN:
|260630-N-NO901-1004
|Resolution:
|2040x1530
|Size:
|912.04 KB
|Location:
|TALLINN, EE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
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