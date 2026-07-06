Defense Health Agency Senior Enlisted Leader visits Cherry Point Clinic

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Navy Lt. Joelle Borja receives a coin from Navy Force Master Chief PatrickPaul “PaP” C. Mangaran, command senior enlisted leader for the Defense Health Agency, in recognition of her exceptional service aboard Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point as the Installation Mental Health Coordinator. Mangaran toured Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point for an update on latest development to facilities for patients and staff. NHCCP serves as the keystone of medical readiness for units assigned to Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point.