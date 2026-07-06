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    Defense Health Agency Senior Enlisted Leader visits Cherry Point Clinic

    Defense Health Agency Senior Enlisted Leader visits Cherry Point Clinic

    Photo By Thomas Cieslak | Navy Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Zachary Roy, left, Leading Petty Officer for Naval...... read more read more

    CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    07.07.2026

    Story by Thomas Cieslak 

    Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point

    Navy Force Master Chief PatrickPaul “PaP” C. Mangaran, command senior enlisted leader for the Defense Health Agency, visited Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point on Friday, June 26, 2026. Mangaran toured NHCCP for an update on latest development to facilities for patients and staff. NHCCP serves as the keystone of medical readiness for units assigned to Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 07.07.2026
    Date Posted: 07.07.2026 08:31
    Story ID: 569458
    Location: CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 17
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Defense Health Agency Senior Enlisted Leader visits Cherry Point Clinic, by Thomas Cieslak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Defense Health Agency Senior Enlisted Leader visits Cherry Point Clinic
    Defense Health Agency Senior Enlisted Leader visits Cherry Point Clinic
    Defense Health Agency Senior Enlisted Leader visits Cherry Point Clinic
    Defense Health Agency Senior Enlisted Leader visits Cherry Point Clinic
    Defense Health Agency Senior Enlisted Leader visits Cherry Point Clinic
    Defense Health Agency Senior Enlisted Leader visits Cherry Point Clinic

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