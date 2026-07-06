Defense Health Agency Senior Enlisted Leader visits Cherry Point Clinic

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Navy Force Master Chief PatrickPaul “PaP” C. Mangaran, command senior enlisted leader for the Defense Health Agency, second from left, speaks with Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class David South, right, the Assistant Leading Petty Officer for Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point’s Patient Centered Medical Home on Friday, June 26, 2026. Mangaran toured NHCCP for an update on latest development to facilities for patients and staff. NHCCP serves as the keystone of medical readiness for units assigned to Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point.