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    Defense Health Agency Senior Enlisted Leader visits Cherry Point Clinic [Image 2 of 6]

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    Defense Health Agency Senior Enlisted Leader visits Cherry Point Clinic

    CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    06.26.2026

    Photo by Thomas Cieslak 

    Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point

    Navy Force Master Chief PatrickPaul “PaP” C. Mangaran, command senior enlisted leader for the Defense Health Agency, second from left, speaks with Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class David South, right, the Assistant Leading Petty Officer for Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point’s Patient Centered Medical Home on Friday, June 26, 2026. Mangaran toured NHCCP for an update on latest development to facilities for patients and staff. NHCCP serves as the keystone of medical readiness for units assigned to Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.26.2026
    Date Posted: 07.07.2026 08:31
    Photo ID: 9796316
    VIRIN: 260626-O-KJ310-3028
    Resolution: 3675x2450
    Size: 1.95 MB
    Location: CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Defense Health Agency Senior Enlisted Leader visits Cherry Point Clinic [Image 6 of 6], by Thomas Cieslak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Defense Health Agency Senior Enlisted Leader visits Cherry Point Clinic
    Defense Health Agency Senior Enlisted Leader visits Cherry Point Clinic
    Defense Health Agency Senior Enlisted Leader visits Cherry Point Clinic
    Defense Health Agency Senior Enlisted Leader visits Cherry Point Clinic
    Defense Health Agency Senior Enlisted Leader visits Cherry Point Clinic
    Defense Health Agency Senior Enlisted Leader visits Cherry Point Clinic

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    Defense Health Agency Senior Enlisted Leader visits Cherry Point Clinic

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    TAGS

    Navy Medicine
    NavyMedicine
    NMRTC Cherry Point

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