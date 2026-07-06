IKE conducts carrier qualifications with CNATRA

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A U.S. Navy T-45C Goshawk jet trainer aircraft approaches the flight deck of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69), June 27, 2026. Eisenhower is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting carrier qualifications for student naval aviators assigned to Naval Air Training Command. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Miguel Santiago)