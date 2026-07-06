(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Digital Visual Information Distribution System Logo

    IKE conducts carrier qualifications with CNATRA [Image 5 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    IKE conducts carrier qualifications with CNATRA

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    06.26.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Miguel Santiago 

    USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69)   

    A U.S. Navy T-45C Goshawk jet trainer aircraft stages on the flight deck of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69), June 28, 2026. Eisenhower is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting carrier qualifications for student naval aviators assigned to Naval Air Training Command. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Miguel Santiago)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.26.2026
    Date Posted: 07.07.2026 06:56
    Photo ID: 9796250
    VIRIN: 260628-N-OQ553-1154
    Resolution: 4547x3031
    Size: 1.65 MB
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, IKE conducts carrier qualifications with CNATRA [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Miguel Santiago, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    IKE conducts carrier qualifications with CNATRA
    IKE conducts carrier qualifications with CNATRA
    IKE conducts carrier qualifications with CNATRA
    IKE conducts carrier qualifications with CNATRA
    IKE conducts carrier qualifications with CNATRA
    IKE conducts carrier qualifications with CNATRA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    T-45C Goshawk
    Atlantic Ocean
    USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69)
    Carrier Qualification

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery