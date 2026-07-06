21st TSC and KMC Soldiers to try out for first-ever All Army Sports flag football team

Staff Sgt. Justin Jordan, U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz, represents the Kaiserslautern Military Community as he competes for a spot on the first-ever All Army Sports flag football team.
The male players are conducting tryouts at Fort Gordon, Georgia, July 6-19, 2026. If selected for the team, he will travel to Fort Sam Houston, Texas, to compete in the Armed Forces Championship, a tournament against teams from across the Armed Forces.
|Date Taken:
|06.28.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.07.2026 04:51
|Photo ID:
|9796197
|VIRIN:
|260628-A-IK992-1327
|Resolution:
|5792x3861
|Size:
|5.87 MB
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
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