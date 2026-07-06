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    21st TSC and KMC Soldiers to try out for first-ever All Army Sports flag football team [Image 1 of 3]

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    21st TSC and KMC Soldiers to try out for first-ever All Army Sports flag football team

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    06.28.2026

    Photo by Sarah Ridenour  

    21st Theater Sustainment Command

    Staff Sgt. Justin Jordan, U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz, represents the Kaiserslautern Military Community as he competes for a spot on the first-ever All Army Sports flag football team.


    The male players are conducting tryouts at Fort Gordon, Georgia, July 6-19, 2026. If selected for the team, he will travel to Fort Sam Houston, Texas, to compete in the Armed Forces Championship, a tournament against teams from across the Armed Forces.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.28.2026
    Date Posted: 07.07.2026 04:51
    Photo ID: 9796197
    VIRIN: 260628-A-IK992-1327
    Resolution: 5792x3861
    Size: 5.87 MB
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 21st TSC and KMC Soldiers to try out for first-ever All Army Sports flag football team [Image 3 of 3], by Sarah Ridenour, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    21st TSC and KMC Soldiers to try out for first-ever All Army Sports flag football team
    21st TSC and KMC Soldiers to try out for first-ever All Army Sports flag football team
    21st TSC and KMC Soldiers to try out for first-ever All Army Sports flag football team

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    flag football
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