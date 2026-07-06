21st TSC and KMC Soldiers to try out for first-ever All Army Sports flag football team

Sgt. Jaime Gilliam with the 66th Transportation Company, 39th Transportation Battalion, 16th Sustainment Brigade, represents the 21st Theater Sustainment Command and the Kaiserslautern Military Community as he competes for a spot on the first-ever All Army Sports flag football team.
The male players are conducting tryouts at Fort Gordon, Georgia, July 6-19, 2026. If selected for the team, he will travel to Fort Sam Houston, Texas, to compete in the Armed Forces Championship, a tournament against teams from across the Armed Forces.
|Date Taken:
|06.28.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.07.2026 04:51
|Photo ID:
|9796195
|VIRIN:
|260628-A-IK992-8776
|Resolution:
|5169x3446
|Size:
|4.27 MB
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Hometown:
|AUGUSTA, GEORGIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
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