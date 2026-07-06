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    21st TSC and KMC Soldiers to try out for first-ever All Army Sports flag football team [Image 3 of 3]

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    21st TSC and KMC Soldiers to try out for first-ever All Army Sports flag football team

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    06.28.2026

    Photo by Sarah Ridenour  

    21st Theater Sustainment Command

    Sgt. Jaime Gilliam with the 66th Transportation Company, 39th Transportation Battalion, 16th Sustainment Brigade, represents the 21st Theater Sustainment Command and the Kaiserslautern Military Community as he competes for a spot on the first-ever All Army Sports flag football team.


    The male players are conducting tryouts at Fort Gordon, Georgia, July 6-19, 2026. If selected for the team, he will travel to Fort Sam Houston, Texas, to compete in the Armed Forces Championship, a tournament against teams from across the Armed Forces.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.28.2026
    Date Posted: 07.07.2026 04:51
    Photo ID: 9796195
    VIRIN: 260628-A-IK992-8776
    Resolution: 5169x3446
    Size: 4.27 MB
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Hometown: AUGUSTA, GEORGIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 21st TSC and KMC Soldiers to try out for first-ever All Army Sports flag football team [Image 3 of 3], by Sarah Ridenour, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    21st TSC and KMC Soldiers to try out for first-ever All Army Sports flag football team
    21st TSC and KMC Soldiers to try out for first-ever All Army Sports flag football team
    21st TSC and KMC Soldiers to try out for first-ever All Army Sports flag football team

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    flag football
    All Army
    21stTSC
    StrongerTogether
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