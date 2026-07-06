21st TSC and KMC Soldiers to try out for first-ever All Army Sports flag football team

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1st Lt. Raynika Williams (left), 21st Special Troops Battalion, represents the 21st Theater Sustainment Command and the Kaiserslautern Military Community as she competes for a spot on the first-ever All Army Sports flag football team. Sgt. Gabriella Santaeugenia (right), Dental Health Activity Rheinland-Pfalz, also represents the KMC as the women’s All-Army flag football team OIC/manager.





The female players are conducting tryouts at Fort Jackson, South Carolina, July 6-19, 2026. If selected for the team, they will travel to Fort Sam Houston, Texas, to compete in the Armed Forces Championship, a tournament against teams from across the Armed Forces.