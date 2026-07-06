21st TSC and KMC Soldiers to try out for first-ever All Army Sports flag football team

1st Lt. Raynika Williams (left), 21st Special Troops Battalion, represents the 21st Theater Sustainment Command and the Kaiserslautern Military Community as she competes for a spot on the first-ever All Army Sports flag football team. Sgt. Gabriella Santaeugenia (right), Dental Health Activity Rheinland-Pfalz, also represents the KMC as the women’s All-Army flag football team OIC/manager.
The female players are conducting tryouts at Fort Jackson, South Carolina, July 6-19, 2026. If selected for the team, they will travel to Fort Sam Houston, Texas, to compete in the Armed Forces Championship, a tournament against teams from across the Armed Forces.
|Date Taken:
|06.28.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.07.2026 04:51
|Photo ID:
|9796193
|VIRIN:
|260628-A-IK992-3442
|Resolution:
|5280x3520
|Size:
|5.62 MB
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Hometown:
|MIAMI, FLORIDA, US
|Hometown:
|OAKLAND PARK, BROWARD, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
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