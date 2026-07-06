Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force tours USS Paul Ignatius

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NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (June 23, 2026) Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Rear Adm. Tori Sasaki, left, poses with U.S. Navy Cmdr. William Burke, right, commanding officer of Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Paul Ignatius (DDG 117), and the ship’s mascot Sparty, center, during a visit aboard the ship, June 23, 2026. Paul Ignatius is in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations to support the warfighting effectiveness, lethality and readiness of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and defend U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Ensign Cora Skidmore)