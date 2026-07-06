NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (June 23, 2026) U.S. Navy Cmdr. William Burke, commanding officer of Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Paul Ignatius (DDG 117), leads a tour for Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force officers, June 23, 2026. Paul Ignatius is in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations to support the warfighting effectiveness, lethality and readiness of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and defend U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Ensign Cora Skidmore)
|Date Taken:
|06.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.07.2026 02:41
|Photo ID:
|9796100
|VIRIN:
|260623-N-XM719-6398
|Resolution:
|4284x5712
|Size:
|4.1 MB
|Location:
|ES
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force tours USS Paul Ignatius [Image 5 of 5], by ENS Corinna Skidmore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.