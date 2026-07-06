Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force tours USS Paul Ignatius

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NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (June 23, 2026) U.S. Navy Cmdr. William Burke, commanding officer of Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Paul Ignatius (DDG 117), leads a tour for Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force officers, June 23, 2026. Paul Ignatius is in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations to support the warfighting effectiveness, lethality and readiness of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and defend U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Ensign Cora Skidmore)