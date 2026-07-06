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    Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force tours USS Paul Ignatius [Image 1 of 5]

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    Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force tours USS Paul Ignatius

    SPAIN

    06.22.2026

    Photo by Ensign Corinna Skidmore 

    USS PAUL IGNATIUS (DDG 117)

    NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (June 23, 2026) Sailors assigned to Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Paul Ignatius (DDG 117) render honors to Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Rear Adm. Tori Sasaki, left, during a visit aboard the ship, June 23, 2026. Paul Ignatius is in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations to support the warfighting effectiveness, lethality and readiness of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and defend U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Ensign Cora Skidmore)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.22.2026
    Date Posted: 07.07.2026 02:41
    Photo ID: 9796097
    VIRIN: 260623-N-XM719-3233
    Resolution: 4284x5712
    Size: 2.43 MB
    Location: ES
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force tours USS Paul Ignatius [Image 5 of 5], by ENS Corinna Skidmore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force tours USS Paul Ignatius
    Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force tours USS Paul Ignatius
    Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force tours USS Paul Ignatius
    Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force tours USS Paul Ignatius
    Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force tours USS Paul Ignatius

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