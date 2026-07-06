U.S. Marine Corps maintainers conduct an engine run sequence on an F-35B Lightning II aircraft assigned to Marine Fighter Attack Training Squadron (VMFAT) 501 during flight line systems checks at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, July 4, 2026. The 89th Maintenance Group deployed its full logistical footprint, providing specialized ground equipment, tools and apron parking spots to support all transient airshow teams during extreme summer heat challenges. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Isaac March)
|Date Taken:
|07.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.06.2026 20:02
|Photo ID:
|9795722
|VIRIN:
|260704-F-OC840-1001
|Resolution:
|5652x3179
|Size:
|3.26 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, US
|Web Views:
|13
|Downloads:
|0
This work, America's Airfield provides support to USMC assets for Freedom 250 celebration [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Isaac March, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.