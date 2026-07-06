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    Americas Airfield provides support to USMC assets for Freedom 250 celebration [Image 2 of 4]

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    Americas Airfield provides support to USMC assets for Freedom 250 celebration

    JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    07.04.2026

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Sean Evans  

    89th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Gary Charland Jr., 89th Maintenance Group commander, greets U.S. Marine Corps aviation maintainers assigned to Marine Fighter Attack Training Squadron (VMFAT) 501 during a static aircraft display at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, July 4, 2026. The 89th Maintenance Group deployed its full logistical footprint, providing specialized ground equipment, tools and apron parking spots to support all transient airshow teams during extreme summer heat challenges. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Sean Evans)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.04.2026
    Date Posted: 07.06.2026 20:02
    Photo ID: 9795721
    VIRIN: 260704-F-DV652-1022
    Resolution: 5330x3546
    Size: 3.75 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, US
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 2

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    This work, Americas Airfield provides support to USMC assets for Freedom 250 celebration [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Sean Evans, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    America's Airfield provides support to USMC assets for Freedom 250 celebration
    Americas Airfield provides support to USMC assets for Freedom 250 celebration
    America's Airfield provides support to USMC assets for Freedom 250 celebration
    America's Airfield provides support to USMC assets for Freedom 250 celebration

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    Air Mobility Command
    89th Airlift Wing
    VMFAT-501
    SAM FOX
    America250
    Freedom250

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