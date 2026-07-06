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    America's Airfield provides support to USMC assets for Freedom 250 celebration [Image 4 of 4]

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    America's Airfield provides support to USMC assets for Freedom 250 celebration

    JOINT BASE ANDREWS, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    07.04.2026

    Photo by 1st Lt. Christopher Guerra 

    89th Airlift Wing

    A U.S. Marine Corps F-35B Lightning II aircraft assigned to Marine Fighter Attack Training Squadron (VMFAT) 501 performs a flight demonstration over Washington, D.C., July 4, 2026. The 89th Maintenance Group furnished specialized ground equipment, tools and apron parking locations at nearby Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, to support the staging and execution of VMFAT 501 transient airshow assets during the national Freedom 250 celebration. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Christopher Guerra)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.04.2026
    Date Posted: 07.06.2026 20:02
    Photo ID: 9795709
    VIRIN: 260704-F-VR939-1001
    Resolution: 2888x1925
    Size: 802.08 KB
    Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 19
    Downloads: 2

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    This work, America's Airfield provides support to USMC assets for Freedom 250 celebration [Image 4 of 4], by 1st Lt. Christopher Guerra, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    America's Airfield provides support to USMC assets for Freedom 250 celebration
    Americas Airfield provides support to USMC assets for Freedom 250 celebration
    America's Airfield provides support to USMC assets for Freedom 250 celebration
    America's Airfield provides support to USMC assets for Freedom 250 celebration

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    TAGS

    Air Mobility Command
    89th Airlift Wing
    VMFAT-501
    SAM FOX
    America250
    Freedom250

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