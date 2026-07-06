A U.S. Marine Corps F-35B Lightning II aircraft assigned to Marine Fighter Attack Training Squadron (VMFAT) 501 performs a flight demonstration over Washington, D.C., July 4, 2026. The 89th Maintenance Group furnished specialized ground equipment, tools and apron parking locations at nearby Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, to support the staging and execution of VMFAT 501 transient airshow assets during the national Freedom 250 celebration. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Christopher Guerra)
|Date Taken:
|07.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.06.2026 20:02
|Photo ID:
|9795709
|VIRIN:
|260704-F-VR939-1001
|Resolution:
|2888x1925
|Size:
|802.08 KB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ANDREWS, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Web Views:
|19
|Downloads:
|2
This work, America's Airfield provides support to USMC assets for Freedom 250 celebration [Image 4 of 4], by 1st Lt. Christopher Guerra, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.