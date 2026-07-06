A U.S. Soldier assigned to the U.S. Army Europe and Africa band perform on the Baumholder Army Airfield, Baumholder, Germany, July 04, 2026. USAG Rheinland Pfalz hosted the German-American friendship festival to commemorate 75 Years of German-American Partnership in Baumholder and 250 Years of the United States of America. The multi-day festival is designed to honor seven and a half decades of strong community integration and shared history between the local German population and stationed American forces. (U.S. Army Photo by Daryl Averill Jr.)
|Date Taken:
|07.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.06.2026 14:50
|Photo ID:
|9795156
|VIRIN:
|260704-A-JE663-1018
|Resolution:
|8192x5464
|Size:
|9.06 MB
|Location:
|BAUMHOLDER, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USAG Rheinland Pfalz 75/250 German-American Friendship Festival [Image 5 of 5], by Daryl Averill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.