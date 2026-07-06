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    USAG Rheinland Pfalz 75/250 German-American Friendship Festival [Image 4 of 5]

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    USAG Rheinland Pfalz 75/250 German-American Friendship Festival

    BAUMHOLDER, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    07.04.2026

    Photo by Daryl Averill 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    A U.S. Soldier assigned to the U.S. Army Europe and Africa band perform on the Baumholder Army Airfield, Baumholder, Germany, July 04, 2026. USAG Rheinland Pfalz hosted the German-American friendship festival to commemorate 75 Years of German-American Partnership in Baumholder and 250 Years of the United States of America. The multi-day festival is designed to honor seven and a half decades of strong community integration and shared history between the local German population and stationed American forces. (U.S. Army Photo by Daryl Averill Jr.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.04.2026
    Date Posted: 07.06.2026 14:50
    Photo ID: 9795156
    VIRIN: 260704-A-JE663-1018
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 9.06 MB
    Location: BAUMHOLDER, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, USAG Rheinland Pfalz 75/250 German-American Friendship Festival [Image 5 of 5], by Daryl Averill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    USAG Rheinland Pfalz 75/250 German-American Friendship Festival
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    USAG Rheinland Pfalz 75/250 German-American Friendship Festival
    USAG Rheinland Pfalz 75/250 German-American Friendship Festival

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    USAREUR AF
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