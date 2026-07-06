USAG Rheinland Pfalz 75/250 German-American Friendship Festival

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A U.S. Soldier assigned to the U.S. Army Europe and Africa Band performs on the Baumholder Army Airfield, Baumholder, Germany, July 04, 2026. USAG Rheinland Pfalz hosted the German-American friendship festival to commemorate 75 Years of German-American Partnership in Baumholder and 250 Years of the United States of America. The multi-day festival is designed to honor seven and a half decades of strong community integration and shared history between the local German population and stationed American forces. (U.S. Army Photo by Daryl Averill Jr.)