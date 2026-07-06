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    USAG Rheinland Pfalz 75/250 German-American Friendship Festival [Image 2 of 5]

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    USAG Rheinland Pfalz 75/250 German-American Friendship Festival

    BAUMHOLDER, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    07.04.2026

    Photo by Daryl Averill 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to the U.S. Army Europe and Africa band perform on the Baumholder Army Airfield, Baumholder, Germany, July 04, 2026. USAG Rheinland Pfalz hosted the German-American friendship festival to commemorate 75 Years of German-American Partnership in Baumholder and 250 Years of the United States of America. The multi-day festival is designed to honor seven and a half decades of strong community integration and shared history between the local German population and stationed American forces. (U.S. Army Photo by Daryl Averill Jr.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.04.2026
    Date Posted: 07.06.2026 14:50
    Photo ID: 9795150
    VIRIN: 260704-A-JE663-1016
    Resolution: 5878x3919
    Size: 5.08 MB
    Location: BAUMHOLDER, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, USAG Rheinland Pfalz 75/250 German-American Friendship Festival [Image 5 of 5], by Daryl Averill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    USAG Rheinland Pfalz 75/250 German-American Friendship Festival
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    USAG Rheinland Pfalz 75/250 German-American Friendship Festival
    USAG Rheinland Pfalz 75/250 German-American Friendship Festival

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    USAREUR AF
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