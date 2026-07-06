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A Poway Rodeo Queen greets viewers during the Coronado 4th of July Parade at Coronado, California, July 4, 2026. The Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego Color Guard participated in the parade in support of America’s 250th Anniversary, commemorating independence, freedom and democracy. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Evelyn Doherty)