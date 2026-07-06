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    Coronado 4th of July Parade [Image 3 of 6]

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    Coronado 4th of July Parade

    CORONADO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.04.2026

    Photo by Cpl. Evelyn Doherty 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego           

    The U.S. Marine Corps color guard with Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Western Recruiting Region march in the Coronado 4th of July Parade at Coronado, California, July 4, 2026. The Marines participated in the parade in support of America’s 250th Anniversary, commemorating independence, freedom and democracy. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Evelyn Doherty)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.04.2026
    Date Posted: 07.06.2026 13:10
    Photo ID: 9794997
    VIRIN: 260704-M-AG307-1045
    Resolution: 6168x4114
    Size: 7.53 MB
    Location: CORONADO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Coronado 4th of July Parade [Image 6 of 6], by Cpl Evelyn Doherty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Color Guard
    Fourth of July
    MCRDSD
    Marines
    Marine Corps
    Parade

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