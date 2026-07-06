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The U.S. Marine Corps color guard for Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Western Recruiting Region prepares to march in the Coronado 4th of July Parade at Coronado, California, July 4, 2026. The Marines participated in the parade in support of America’s 250th Anniversary, commemorating independence, freedom and democracy. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Evelyn Doherty)