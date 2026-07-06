America's 250th Anniversary 50-Gun Salute

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Soldiers assigned to the Presidential Salute Battery, 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard), march off the firing area after concluding a 50-gun salute during an Independence Day ceremony at Whipple Field, Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, Virginia, July 4, 2026. The salute commemorated the 250th anniversary of the United States and Independence Day, with one round fired for each state in the order it entered the Union as the states were announced. The Presidential Salute Battery fires World War II-era 105 mm M5 antitank cannons modified to fire 75 mm ceremonial blank rounds during official military ceremonies and national events. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Malik M. Retemiah)