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    America's 250th Anniversary 50-Gun Salute [Image 38 of 44]

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    America's 250th Anniversary 50-Gun Salute

    JOINT BASE MYER-HENDERSON HALL, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    07.04.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Malik Retemiah 

    3d U.S. Infantry Regiment "The Old Guard"

    Soldiers assigned to the Presidential Salute Battery, 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard), fire 105 mm M5 antitank cannons during a 50-gun salute at an Independence Day ceremony at Whipple Field, Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, Virginia, July 4, 2026. The salute commemorated the 250th anniversary of the United States and Independence Day, with one round fired for each state in the order it entered the Union as the states were announced. The Presidential Salute Battery conducts ceremonial cannon salutes for presidential inaugurations, state arrivals, funerals, and other official national events. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Malik M. Retemiah)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.04.2026
    Date Posted: 07.06.2026 13:08
    Photo ID: 9794989
    VIRIN: 260704-A-IG356-1297
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 7.04 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE MYER-HENDERSON HALL, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, America's 250th Anniversary 50-Gun Salute [Image 44 of 44], by SSG Malik Retemiah, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    America's 250th Anniversary 50-Gun Salute
    America's 250th Anniversary 50-Gun Salute
    America's 250th Anniversary 50-Gun Salute
    America's 250th Anniversary 50-Gun Salute
    America's 250th Anniversary 50-Gun Salute
    America's 250th Anniversary 50-Gun Salute
    America's 250th Anniversary 50-Gun Salute
    America's 250th Anniversary 50-Gun Salute
    America's 250th Anniversary 50-Gun Salute
    America's 250th Anniversary 50-Gun Salute
    America's 250th Anniversary 50-Gun Salute
    America's 250th Anniversary 50-Gun Salute
    America's 250th Anniversary 50-Gun Salute
    America's 250th Anniversary 50-Gun Salute
    America's 250th Anniversary 50-Gun Salute
    America's 250th Anniversary 50-Gun Salute
    America's 250th Anniversary 50-Gun Salute
    America's 250th Anniversary 50-Gun Salute
    America's 250th Anniversary 50-Gun Salute
    America's 250th Anniversary 50-Gun Salute
    America's 250th Anniversary 50-Gun Salute
    America's 250th Anniversary 50-Gun Salute
    America's 250th Anniversary 50-Gun Salute
    America's 250th Anniversary 50-Gun Salute
    America's 250th Anniversary 50-Gun Salute
    America's 250th Anniversary 50-Gun Salute
    America's 250th Anniversary 50-Gun Salute
    America's 250th Anniversary 50-Gun Salute
    America's 250th Anniversary 50-Gun Salute
    America's 250th Anniversary 50-Gun Salute
    America's 250th Anniversary 50-Gun Salute
    America's 250th Anniversary 50-Gun Salute
    America's 250th Anniversary 50-Gun Salute
    America's 250th Anniversary 50-Gun Salute
    America's 250th Anniversary 50-Gun Salute
    America's 250th Anniversary 50-Gun Salute
    America's 250th Anniversary 50-Gun Salute
    America's 250th Anniversary 50-Gun Salute
    America's 250th Anniversary 50-Gun Salute
    America's 250th Anniversary 50-Gun Salute
    America's 250th Anniversary 50-Gun Salute
    America's 250th Anniversary 50-Gun Salute
    America's 250th Anniversary 50-Gun Salute
    America's 250th Anniversary 50-Gun Salute

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