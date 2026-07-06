America's 250th Anniversary 50-Gun Salute

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Soldiers assigned to the Presidential Salute Battery, 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard), stand by at their firing positions following the final round of a 50-gun salute during an Independence Day ceremony at Whipple Field, Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, Virginia, July 4, 2026. The salute commemorated the 250th anniversary of the United States and Independence Day, with one round fired for each state in the order it entered the Union as the states were announced. The Presidential Salute Battery conducts ceremonial cannon salutes for presidential inaugurations, state arrivals, funerals, and other official national events. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Malik M. Retemiah)