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    United Cajun Navy Serves USS Arlington [Image 2 of 2]

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    United Cajun Navy Serves USS Arlington

    NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    07.04.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Mailani Jones-Thornton 

    Navy Region Mid-Atlantic

    A U.S. Navy Sailor assigned to the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Arlington (LPD 24) serves jambalaya to a U.S. Marine during a meal provided by the United Cajun Navy, sponsored by the United Service Organizations (USO), as part of the International Naval Review (INR) 250 celebrations, July 4, 2026. For 250 years, our Navy and Marine Corps stood the watch – constant, unabated in mission, faithfully preventing crisis and resolute in defending America’s independence. INR 250 honors the Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard’s enduring role on, under, and above the seas. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Mailani JonesThornton)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.04.2026
    Date Posted: 07.06.2026 09:16
    Photo ID: 9794648
    VIRIN: 260704-N-RP467-1134
    Resolution: 4720x3147
    Size: 2.08 MB
    Location: NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, United Cajun Navy Serves USS Arlington [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Mailani Jones-Thornton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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