United Cajun Navy Serves USS Arlington

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A U.S. Navy Sailor assigned to the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Arlington (LPD 24) serves jambalaya to a U.S. Marine during a meal provided by the United Cajun Navy, sponsored by the United Service Organizations (USO), as part of the International Naval Review (INR) 250 celebrations, July 4, 2026. For 250 years, our Navy and Marine Corps stood the watch – constant, unabated in mission, faithfully preventing crisis and resolute in defending America’s independence. INR 250 honors the Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard’s enduring role on, under, and above the seas. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Mailani JonesThornton)