United Cajun Navy Serves USS Arlington

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A volunteer with the United Cajun Navy, sponsored by the United Service Organizations (USO), prepares Cajun cuisine for servicemembers assigned to the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock USS Arlington (LPD 24), during International Naval Review 250, July 2, 2026. For 250 years, our Navy and Marine Corps stood the watch – constant, unabated in mission, faithfully preventing crisis and resolute in defending America’s independence. International Naval Review 250 honors the Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard’s enduring role on, under, and above the seas. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Mailani JonesThornton)