Spectators watch a firework show on the Illinois River in Peoria, Illinois, during Red, White and Boom July 4, 2026. The Red, White and Boom event included a flyover performed by the 182nd Airlift Wing, the singing of the national anthem by U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Jose Lagunas, and a 30-minute firework show on the Illinois River. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Katherine Jacobus)
|Date Taken:
|07.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.06.2026 09:07
|Photo ID:
|9794640
|VIRIN:
|260704-Z-WA953-1144
|Resolution:
|4024x6048
|Size:
|2.19 MB
|Location:
|PEORIA, ILLINOIS, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 182nd Airlift Wing Flyover During Peoria's Red, White and Boom 2026 [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Katherine Jacobus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.