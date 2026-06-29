182nd Airlift Wing Flyover During Peoria's Red, White and Boom 2026

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A U.S. Air Force C-130H Hercules, assigned to the 182nd Airlift Wing, Illinois Air National Guard, performs a flyover during Red, White and Boom in Peoria, Illinois, July 4, 2026. The Red, White and Boom event included a flyover performed by the 182nd Airlift Wing, the singing of the national anthem by U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Jose Lagunas, and a 30-minute firework show on the Illinois River. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Katherine Jacobus)