182nd Airlift Wing Flyover During Peoria's Red, White and Boom 2026

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U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Jose Lagunas, an emergency management specialist with the 182nd Civil Engineer Squadron, Illinois Air National Guard, sings the national anthem at Red, White and Boom in Peoria, Illinois, July 4, 2026. The Red, White and Boom event included a flyover performed by the 182nd Airlift Wing, the singing of the national anthem by U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Jose Lagunas, and a 30-minute firework show on the Illinois River. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Katherine Jacobus)