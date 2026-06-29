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    Fort McCoy Garrison commander recognizes medical organization for continued support to service members, Fort McCoy [Image 3 of 9]

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    Fort McCoy Garrison commander recognizes medical organization for continued support to service members, Fort McCoy

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    07.02.2026

    Photo by Scott Sturkol                                                                                                                  

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Col. Sheyla Baez Ramirez, commander of U.S. Army Garrison-Fort McCoy, presents a special certificate of appreciation July 2, 2026, to staff members of the Mayo Clinic facility of Tomah, Wis. Baez did the presentation during a visit to the organization’s Tomah medical facility, recognizing its longstanding commitment to providing medical care and support to Fort McCoy service members, their families, and more. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.02.2026
    Date Posted: 07.05.2026 23:27
    Photo ID: 9794197
    VIRIN: 260702-A-OK556-5906
    Resolution: 3264x2131
    Size: 1.86 MB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Fort McCoy Garrison commander recognizes medical organization for continued support to service members, Fort McCoy [Image 9 of 9], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Fort McCoy Garrison commander recognizes medical organization for continued support to service members, Fort McCoy
    Fort McCoy Garrison commander recognizes medical organization for continued support to service members, Fort McCoy
    Fort McCoy Garrison commander recognizes medical organization for continued support to service members, Fort McCoy
    Fort McCoy Garrison commander recognizes medical organization for continued support to service members, Fort McCoy
    Fort McCoy Garrison commander recognizes medical organization for continued support to service members, Fort McCoy
    Fort McCoy Garrison commander recognizes medical organization for continued support to service members, Fort McCoy
    Fort McCoy Garrison commander recognizes medical organization for continued support to service members, Fort McCoy
    Fort McCoy Garrison commander recognizes medical organization for continued support to service members, Fort McCoy
    Fort McCoy Garrison commander recognizes medical organization for continued support to service members, Fort McCoy

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    Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, garrison commander, Army Community Relations, IMCOM

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