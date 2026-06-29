Col. Sheyla Baez Ramirez, commander of U.S. Army Garrison-Fort McCoy, presents a special certificate of appreciation July 2, 2026, to staff members of the Mayo Clinic facility of Tomah, Wis. Baez did the presentation during a visit to the organization’s Tomah medical facility, recognizing its longstanding commitment to providing medical care and support to Fort McCoy service members, their families, and more. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)
|Date Taken:
|07.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.05.2026 23:27
|Photo ID:
|9794193
|VIRIN:
|260702-A-OK556-7397
|Resolution:
|3525x1962
|Size:
|1.97 MB
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
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Fort McCoy Garrison commander recognizes medical organization for continued support to service members, Fort McCoy
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