Fort McCoy Garrison commander recognizes medical organization for continued support to service members, Fort McCoy

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Col. Sheyla Baez Ramirez, commander of U.S. Army Garrison-Fort McCoy, presents a...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Col. Sheyla Baez Ramirez, commander of U.S. Army Garrison-Fort McCoy, presents a special certificate of appreciation July 2, 2026, to staff members of the Mayo Clinic facility of Tomah, Wis. Baez did the presentation during a visit to the organization’s Tomah medical facility, recognizing its longstanding commitment to providing medical care and support to Fort McCoy service members, their families, and more. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office) see less | View Image Page

Fort McCoy Garrison Commander Col. Sheyla Baez Ramirez presented a Fort McCoy Garrison Certificate of Appreciation to representatives of Mayo Clinic Health System on July 2, 2026, during a visit to the organization’s Tomah medical facility, recognizing its longstanding commitment to providing medical care and support to Fort McCoy service members, their families, and more.



During the presentation, Baez thanked Mayo Clinic Health System staff for the compassionate, professional, and dependable care they have consistently delivered to Soldiers, military families, retirees, and other beneficiaries connected to Fort McCoy.



Baez highlighted how the relationships built with community partners are essential to the installation’s mission. She cited the medical support provided by Mayo Clinic Health System, like so many other related organizations, has made a meaningful difference for service members, whether they are training at Fort McCoy or require medical care throughout the year.



The presentation is one of several community outreach efforts Baez has led since assuming command of the Fort McCoy Garrison. Throughout her tenure, she has personally recognized organizations, businesses, educational institutions, local governments, veterans’ groups, emergency services, and civic leaders in communities across west-central Wisconsin for their support of Fort McCoy’s missions and the men and women who train and serve there. Those recognitions have reinforced the installation’s commitment to maintaining strong relationships with neighboring communities and acknowledging the many organizations that contribute to military readiness.



Fort McCoy annually hosts tens of thousands of military personnel from across the United States for training, mobilization, and readiness operations. Throughout those missions, partnerships with regional health care providers help ensure service members have access to quality medical services whenever specialized or community-based care is needed.



The recognition reflects the Army’s commitment to strengthening partnerships with organizations that contribute to military readiness while improving the quality of life for those who serve.



Community partnerships have long been an important part of Fort McCoy’s success. In addition to working closely with local governments, schools, emergency responders, veterans’ organizations, businesses, nonprofit organizations, and regional health care providers, the installation regularly collaborates with community leaders throughout Monroe County and neighboring counties to strengthen regional readiness and resilience. These partnerships support not only military training but also emergency preparedness, conservation efforts, educational programs, economic development, and community events.



The July 2 presentation highlighted the mutual respect shared between Fort McCoy and another community partner and reaffirmed the importance of maintaining strong relationships that benefit both military personnel and the communities they serve.



As Fort McCoy continues supporting year-round training, mobilization, and readiness missions, partnerships with organizations such as Mayo Clinic Health System remain vital to ensuring service members receive the care and support needed to remain ready to accomplish their missions.



Fort McCoy’s motto beginning in 2026 is “Training the Total Force and Shaping the Future since 1909.” The installation’s mission: “Fort McCoy strengthens Total Force Readiness by serving as a training center, Mobilization Force Generation Installation, and Strategic Support Area enabling warfighter lethality to deploy, fight, and win our nation’s wars.”



And Fort McCoy’s vision is, “To be the premier training center supporting the most capable, combat-ready, and lethal armed forces.”



Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin. The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.



Learn more about Fort McCoy online athttps://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” on Flickr at https://www.flickr.com/photos/fortmccoywi, and on X (formerly Twitter) by searching “usagmccoy.” Also try downloading the My Army Post app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base.



Fort McCoy is also part of Army’s Installation Management Command where “We Are The Army’s Home.”