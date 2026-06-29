International Naval Review250 Times Square Red Steps group photo

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U.S. Navy Vice Adm. Doug Perry, commander, U.S. Second Fleet poses with U.S. Navy Sailors, Marines, and Airmen for a photo at the iconic Times Square Red Steps during International Naval Review (INR) 250. For 250 years, our Navy and Marine Corps stood the watch - constant, unabated in mission, faithfully preventing crisis and resolute in defending America’s independence. INR 250 honors the Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guards enduring role on, under and above the seas. U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Tobias Levene)