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    International Naval Review250 Times Square Red Steps group photo [Image 1 of 2]

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    International Naval Review250 Times Square Red Steps group photo

    NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    07.05.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Tobias Levene 

    Navy Region Mid-Atlantic

    U.S. Navy Vice Adm. Doug Perry, commander, U.S. Second Fleet poses with U.S. Navy Sailors, Marines, and Airmen for a photo at the iconic Times Square Red Steps during International Naval Review (INR) 250. For 250 years, our Navy and Marine Corps stood the watch - constant, unabated in mission, faithfully preventing crisis and resolute in defending America’s independence. INR 250 honors the Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guards enduring role on, under and above the seas. U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Tobias Levene)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.05.2026
    Date Posted: 07.05.2026 20:09
    Photo ID: 9794075
    VIRIN: 070526-N-WN474-1070
    Resolution: 5903x3935
    Size: 8.84 MB
    Location: NEW YORK, NEW YORK, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, International Naval Review250 Times Square Red Steps group photo [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Tobias Levene, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    International Naval Review250 Times Square Red Steps group photo
    International Naval Review250 Times Square Red Steps group photo

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    USN
    INR250 Nation250

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