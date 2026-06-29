America 250: U.S. Navy and Marine Corps Kick Off INR Events at Liberty State Park

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JERSEY CITY, N.J. (July 3, 2026) – U.S. Marine musicians perform a combined military concert at Liberty State Park, Jersey City, N.J., during International Naval Review (INR) 250 New York, July 3, 2026. For 250 years, our Navy and Marine Corps have stood the watch – constant, unabated in mission, faithfully preventing crisis and resolute in defending America’s independence. INR 250 honors the Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard’s enduring role on, under, and above the seas. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Belinda Guachun-Chichay)