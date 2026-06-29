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    America 250: U.S. Navy and Marine Corps Kick Off INR Events at Liberty State Park [Image 1 of 7]

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    America 250: U.S. Navy and Marine Corps Kick Off INR Events at Liberty State Park

    JERSEY CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    07.03.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Belinda Guachun-Chichay 

    Navy Region Mid-Atlantic

    JERSEY CITY, N.J. (July 3, 2026) – A member of the U.S. Navy Ceremonial Guard kneels with a ceremonial rifle at Liberty State Park, Jersey City, N.J., during International Naval Review (INR) 250 New York, July 3, 2026. For 250 years, our Navy and Marine Corps have stood the watch – constant, unabated in mission, faithfully preventing crisis and resolute in defending America’s independence. INR 250 honors the Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard’s enduring role on, under, and above the seas. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Belinda Guachun-Chichay)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.03.2026
    Date Posted: 07.05.2026 19:47
    Photo ID: 9794042
    VIRIN: 260703-F-KD516-2081
    Resolution: 4674x3339
    Size: 2.31 MB
    Location: JERSEY CITY, NEW YORK, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, America 250: U.S. Navy and Marine Corps Kick Off INR Events at Liberty State Park [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Belinda Guachun-Chichay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    America 250: U.S. Navy and Marine Corps Kick Off INR Events at Liberty State Park
    America 250: U.S. Navy and Marine Corps Kick Off INR Events at Liberty State Park
    America 250: U.S. Navy and Marine Corps Kick Off INR Events at Liberty State Park
    America 250: U.S. Navy and Marine Corps Kick Off INR Events at Liberty State Park
    America 250: U.S. Navy and Marine Corps Kick Off INR Events at Liberty State Park
    America 250: U.S. Navy and Marine Corps Kick Off INR Events at Liberty State Park
    America 250: U.S. Navy and Marine Corps Kick Off INR Events at Liberty State Park

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    Jersey City
    Liberty State Park
    NYC
    America 250
    INR
    IAR 250

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