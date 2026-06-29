U.S. Navy Band Brass Quintet performs at the New York Athletic Club

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260705-N-PG545-1065, New York City (July 5, 2026) The U.S. Navy Band Brass Quintet performs during a reception at the New York Athletic Club, July 5, 2026. The Navy Band provided musical support for various events across the city in support of the International Naval Review 250, celebrating the nation's 250th birthday while showcasing the pride and power of the U.S. Navy to local communities and visitors. (U.S. Navy photo by Musician 1st Class Anastasia Bonotto)