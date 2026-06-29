260705-N-PG545-1057, New York City (July 5, 2026) Musicians 1st Class Grant Futch, trombone, Donovan Klutho, tuba, and Sylvia Prasifka, horn, perform during a reception at the New York Athletic Club. The Navy Band provided musical support for various events across the city in support of the International Naval Review 250, celebrating the nation's 250th birthday while showcasing the pride and power of the U.S. Navy to local communities and visitors. (U.S. Navy photo by Musician 1st Class Anastasia Bonotto)
|Date Taken:
|07.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.05.2026 16:10
|Photo ID:
|9793803
|VIRIN:
|260705-N-PQ545-1057
|Resolution:
|7902x5268
|Size:
|10.84 MB
|Location:
|NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Navy Band Brass Quintet performs at the New York Athletic Club [Image 7 of 7], by PO1 Anastasia Bonotto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.