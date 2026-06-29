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    U.S. Navy Band Brass Quintet performs at the New York Athletic Club [Image 4 of 7]

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    U.S. Navy Band Brass Quintet performs at the New York Athletic Club

    NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    07.05.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Anastasia Bonotto 

    U.S. Navy Band

    260705-N-PG545-1043, New York City (July 5, 2026) Musician 1st Class Sylvia Prasifka, from East Aurora, New York, performs with the U.S. Navy Band Brass Quintet at the New York Athletic Club. The Navy Band provided musical support for various events across the city in support of the International Naval Review 250, celebrating the nation's 250th birthday while showcasing the pride and power of the U.S. Navy to local communities and visitors. (U.S. Navy photo by Musician 1st Class Anastasia Bonotto)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.05.2026
    Date Posted: 07.05.2026 16:10
    Photo ID: 9793801
    VIRIN: 260705-N-PQ545-1043
    Resolution: 7896x5264
    Size: 12.46 MB
    Location: NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, U.S. Navy Band Brass Quintet performs at the New York Athletic Club [Image 7 of 7], by PO1 Anastasia Bonotto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    U.S. Navy Band Brass Quintet performs at the New York Athletic Club
    U.S. Navy Band Brass Quintet performs at the New York Athletic Club
    U.S. Navy Band Brass Quintet performs at the New York Athletic Club
    U.S. Navy Band Brass Quintet performs at the New York Athletic Club
    U.S. Navy Band Brass Quintet performs at the New York Athletic Club
    U.S. Navy Band Brass Quintet performs at the New York Athletic Club
    U.S. Navy Band Brass Quintet performs at the New York Athletic Club

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