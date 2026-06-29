Illinois Army National Guard 144th Army Band Gets Downpour of Support from Beecher, Illinois, on Nation's 250th Birthday

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The small farming community of Beecher, Illinois, always has an outsized Independence Day celebration drawing crowds of people from throughout the region of doubling the size of the community of about 4,800 people. The Nation's 250th Birthday was no different. A heavy downpour wasn't going to spoil America's 250th Birthday celebration. The Illinois Army National Guard's 144th Army Band and a truck from the 2nd Battalion, 122nd Field Artillery Regiment was right there with them.