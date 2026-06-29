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    Illinois Army National Guard's 144th Army Band Gets Downpour of Support from Beecher, Illinois

    Illinois Army National Guard's 144th Army Band Gets Downpour of Support From Beecher, Illinois

    Photo By Lt. Col. Bradford Leighton | The small farming community of Beecher, Illinois, always has an outsized Independence...... read more read more

    BEECHER, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    07.05.2026

    Story by Lt. Col. Bradford Leighton 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Illinois National Guard Public Affairs

    Illinois Army National Guard's 144th Army Band Gets Downpour of Support from Beecher, Illinois
    The farming community of Beecher, Illinois, doubles, even triples, in size every July 4 drawing people from throughout the region to celebrate our Nation's Independence in this slice of Americana on the prairie.
    The 250th Birthday of America was no different, except the rain, a lot of rain.
    But there was the Illinois Army National Guard's 144th Army Band marching and playing Patriotic music through the downpour.
    The band played on - and sounded great - as about an inch of rain and high winds descended upon the community. The crowds of spectators huddled under tents as children played in puddles - well attired in bathing suits. They all cheered as the band and an Army National Guard truck from the 2nd Battalion, 122nd Field Artillery Regiment weaved its way through the neighborhoods of Beecher, a community that refused to allow a little rain, well, A LOT of rain, spoil America's 250th Birthday Party.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 07.05.2026
    Date Posted: 07.05.2026 08:03
    Story ID: 569391
    Location: BEECHER, ILLINOIS, US
    Web Views: 14
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Illinois Army National Guard's 144th Army Band Gets Downpour of Support from Beecher, Illinois, by LTC Bradford Leighton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Illinois Army National Guard's 144th Army Band Gets Downpour of Support From Beecher, Illinois
    Illinois Army National Guard 144th Army Band Gets Downpour of Support from Beecher, Illinois, on Nation's 250th Birthday
    Illinois Army National Guard 144th Army Band Gets Downpour of Support from Beecher, Illinois, on Nation's 250th Birthday
    Illinois Army National Guard 144th Army Band Gets Downpour of Support from Beecher, Illinois, on Nation's 250th Birthday
    Illinois Army National Guard 144th Army Band Gets Downpour of Support from Beecher, Illinois, on Nation's 250th Birthday
    Illinois Army National Guard 144th Army Band Gets Downpour of Support from Beecher, Illinois, on Nation's 250th Birthday
    Illinois Army National Guard 144th Army Band Gets Downpour of Support from Beecher, Illinois, on Nation's 250th Birthday

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    TAGS

    Independence Day
    rain and wind storms
    National Guard
    Army band
    Illinois

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