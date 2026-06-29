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    Illinois Army National Guard's 144th Army Band Gets Downpour of Support From Beecher, Illinois [Image 4 of 7]

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    Illinois Army National Guard's 144th Army Band Gets Downpour of Support From Beecher, Illinois

    BEECHER, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    07.04.2026

    Photo by Lt. Col. Bradford Leighton 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Illinois National Guard Public Affairs

    The small farming community of Beecher, Illinois, always has an outsized Independence Day celebration drawing crowds of people from throughout the region of doubling the size of the community of about 4,800 people. The Nation's 250th Birthday was no different. A heavy downpour wasn't going to spoil America's 250th Birthday celebration. The Illinois Army National Guard's 144th Army Band and a truck from the 2nd Battalion, 122nd Field Artillery Regiment was right there with them.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.04.2026
    Date Posted: 07.05.2026 08:04
    Photo ID: 9793160
    VIRIN: 260704-A-OH563-5690
    Resolution: 986x949
    Size: 431.51 KB
    Location: BEECHER, ILLINOIS, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Illinois Army National Guard's 144th Army Band Gets Downpour of Support From Beecher, Illinois [Image 7 of 7], by LTC Bradford Leighton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Illinois Army National Guard 144th Army Band Gets Downpour of Support from Beecher, Illinois, on Nation's 250th Birthday
    Illinois Army National Guard 144th Army Band Gets Downpour of Support from Beecher, Illinois, on Nation's 250th Birthday
    Illinois Army National Guard 144th Army Band Gets Downpour of Support from Beecher, Illinois, on Nation's 250th Birthday
    Illinois Army National Guard's 144th Army Band Gets Downpour of Support From Beecher, Illinois
    Illinois Army National Guard 144th Army Band Gets Downpour of Support from Beecher, Illinois, on Nation's 250th Birthday
    Illinois Army National Guard 144th Army Band Gets Downpour of Support from Beecher, Illinois, on Nation's 250th Birthday
    Illinois Army National Guard 144th Army Band Gets Downpour of Support from Beecher, Illinois, on Nation's 250th Birthday

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    Illinois Army National Guard's 144th Army Band Gets Downpour of Support from Beecher, Illinois

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    TAGS

    Independence Day
    National Guard
    Illinois
    America250
    Freedom250

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