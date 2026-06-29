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    101st TC marches at the 250th Independece Day Commeration [Image 7 of 7]

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    101st TC marches at the 250th Independece Day Commeration

    SAN LORENZO, PUERTO RICO

    07.04.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Elena Torres-Rivera 

    113th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Spc. Alexandra Alicea Torres, assigned to the 892nd Multi Role Bridge Company, 190th Engineer Battalion, 101st Troop Command, Puerto Rico Army National Guard salutes in formation during the 250th Independence Day Commemoration at San Lorenzo, Puerto Rico, July 4, 2026. The PRANG commemorates Independence Day by executing precise drills and ceremonies, symbolizing the discipline, unity, and enduring military heritage required to defend the nation’s freedom. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Elena Torres Rivera).

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.04.2026
    Date Posted: 07.04.2026 20:20
    Photo ID: 9792782
    VIRIN: 260704-Z-CS318-1064
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 4.97 MB
    Location: SAN LORENZO, PR
    Web Views: 19
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 101st TC marches at the 250th Independece Day Commeration [Image 7 of 7], by SGT Elena Torres-Rivera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    101st TC marches at the 250th Independece Day Commeration
    101st TC marches at the 250th Independece Day Commeration
    101st TC marches at the 250th Independece Day Commeration
    101st TC marches at the 250th Independece Day Commeration
    101st TC marches at the 250th Independece Day Commeration
    101st TC marches at the 250th Independece Day Commeration
    101st TC marches at the 250th Independece Day Commeration

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