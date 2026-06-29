101st TC marches at the 250th Independece Day Commeration

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U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Eliezer Olivera, command sergeant major of the 101st Troop Command, Puerto Rico Army National Guard, stands at parade rest during the 250th Independence Day Commemoration at San Lorenzo, Puerto Rico, July 4, 2026. The PRANG commemorates Independence Day by executing precise drills and ceremonies, symbolizing the discipline, unity, and enduring military heritage required to defend the nation’s freedom. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Elena Torres Rivera).