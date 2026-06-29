101st TC marches at the 250th Independece Day Commeration

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U.S. Army Master Sgt. Reynaldo Soto, noncommissioned officer in charge of logistic and supply of the 101st Troop Command, Puerto Rico Army National Guard awaits instructions during the 250th anniversary commemoration of the independence of the United States at San Lorenzo, Puerto Rico, July 4, 2026. The PRANG commemorates Independence Day by executing precise drills and ceremonies, symbolizing the discipline, unity, and enduring military heritage required to defend the nation’s freedom. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Elena Torres Rivera).