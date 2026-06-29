A NASA Armstrong F-15 prepares to take-off for theFreedom 250 celebration from Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, July 4, 2026. The Freedom 250 event is scheduled to be hosted on the Washington Monument Grounds to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the United States. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Daniel Walderbach)
|Date Taken:
|07.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.04.2026 20:10
|Photo ID:
|9792768
|VIRIN:
|260704-F-KQ059-1128
|Resolution:
|6790x4527
|Size:
|2.52 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Aircraft at Joint Base Andrews make final preparations for Freedom 250 [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Daniel Walderbach, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.