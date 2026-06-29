Aircraft at Joint Base Andrews make final preparations for Freedom 250

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A NASA Armstrong F-15 prepares to take-off for theFreedom 250 celebration from Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, July 4, 2026. The Freedom 250 event is scheduled to be hosted on the Washington Monument Grounds to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the United States. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Daniel Walderbach)