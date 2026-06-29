U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons assigned to the Demonstration Squadron "Thunderbirds" prepare for take-off from Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, July 4, 2026. The aircraft participated in support of the nationwide commemoration honoring the 250th anniversary of the United States, demonstrating the Air Force's readiness and ability to project airpower in support of national priorities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Daniel Walderbach)
|Date Taken:
|07.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.04.2026 20:10
|Photo ID:
|9792766
|VIRIN:
|260704-F-KQ059-1120
|Resolution:
|6428x3616
|Size:
|3.54 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, US
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Aircraft at Joint Base Andrews make final preparations for Freedom 250 [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Daniel Walderbach, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.