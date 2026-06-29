(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Digital Visual Information Distribution System Logo

    Aircraft at Joint Base Andrews make final preparations for Freedom 250 [Image 3 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Aircraft at Joint Base Andrews make final preparations for Freedom 250

    JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    07.04.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Daniel Walderbach 

    316th Wing

    U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons assigned to the Demonstration Squadron "Thunderbirds" prepare for take-off from Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, July 4, 2026. The aircraft participated in support of the nationwide commemoration honoring the 250th anniversary of the United States, demonstrating the Air Force's readiness and ability to project airpower in support of national priorities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Daniel Walderbach)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.04.2026
    Date Posted: 07.04.2026 20:10
    Photo ID: 9792766
    VIRIN: 260704-F-KQ059-1120
    Resolution: 6428x3616
    Size: 3.54 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, US
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Aircraft at Joint Base Andrews make final preparations for Freedom 250 [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Daniel Walderbach, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Aircraft at Joint Base Andrews make final preparations for Freedom 250
    Aircraft at Joint Base Andrews make final preparations for Freedom 250
    Aircraft at Joint Base Andrews make final preparations for Freedom 250
    Aircraft at Joint Base Andrews make final preparations for Freedom 250
    Aircraft at Joint Base Andrews make final preparations for Freedom 250
    Aircraft at Joint Base Andrews make final preparations for Freedom 250

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    independence
    America250
    Joint Base Andrews - Naval Air Facility Washington
    Semiquincentenial
    Freedom250

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery