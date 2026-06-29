Navy Band Southwest Destroyers PMG at Liberty Station

Date Taken: 07.03.2026 Date Posted: 07.04.2026 19:20 Photo ID: 9792746 VIRIN: 260703-N-SA879-2888 Resolution: 6048x3730 Size: 3.23 MB Location: US

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