Navy Band Southwest Destroyers PMG at Liberty Station

MU2 Emily Duff and MU2(Sel) Vincent Friedel, both saxophone instrumentalists, perform with Navy Band Southwest Destroyers PMG at the Anchored in Freedom Festival held at Liberty Station in San Diego, CA.
|Date Taken:
|07.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.04.2026 19:20
|Photo ID:
|9792745
|VIRIN:
|260703-N-SA879-6071
|Resolution:
|5387x3591
|Size:
|2.76 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
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