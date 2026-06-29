MU1 Jonathan McLeran, a percussion instrumentalist, sings with Navy Band Southwest Destroyers PMG as they perform at the Anchored in Freedom Festival held at Liberty Station in San Diego, CA.
|Date Taken:
|07.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.04.2026 19:20
|Photo ID:
|9792742
|VIRIN:
|260703-N-SA879-6706
|Resolution:
|6048x4032
|Size:
|3.03 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Navy Band Southwest Destroyers PMG at Liberty Station [Image 8 of 8], by PO3 Isabela Stefanyshyn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.