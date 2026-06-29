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    Navy Band Southwest Destroyers PMG at Liberty Station [Image 8 of 8]

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    Navy Band Southwest Destroyers PMG at Liberty Station

    UNITED STATES

    07.03.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Isabela Stefanyshyn 

    Navy Band Southwest

    MU1 Jonathan McLeran, a percussion instrumentalist, sings with Navy Band Southwest Destroyers PMG as they perform at the Anchored in Freedom Festival held at Liberty Station in San Diego, CA.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.03.2026
    Date Posted: 07.04.2026 19:20
    Photo ID: 9792742
    VIRIN: 260703-N-SA879-6706
    Resolution: 6048x4032
    Size: 3.03 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Navy Band Southwest Destroyers PMG at Liberty Station [Image 8 of 8], by PO3 Isabela Stefanyshyn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Navy Band Southwest Destroyers PMG at Liberty Station
    Navy Band Southwest Destroyers PMG at Liberty Station
    Navy Band Southwest Destroyers PMG at Liberty Station
    Navy Band Southwest Destroyers PMG at Liberty Station
    Navy Band Southwest Destroyers PMG at Liberty Station
    Navy Band Southwest Destroyers PMG at Liberty Station
    Navy Band Southwest Destroyers PMG at Liberty Station
    Navy Band Southwest Destroyers PMG at Liberty Station

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